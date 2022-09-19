LeFlore County calendar 9-19-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral Service for Francine Elaine Gregg
High school softball: Heavener at Hugo; Howe at Colcord; Poteau at Checotah; Cameron at LeFlore; Talihina at Wister; Pocola at Panama; Whitesboro at Broken Bow
High school baseball: LeFlore at Howe; Cameron at Wister; Bokoshe at Braggs; Smithville at Whitesboro.
Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. Simple Simons
See the calendar for the next week on Monday’s newsletter.