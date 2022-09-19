LeFlore County calendar 9-19-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral Service for Francine Elaine Gregg

High school softball: Heavener at Hugo; Howe at Colcord; Poteau at Checotah; Cameron at LeFlore; Talihina at Wister; Pocola at Panama; Whitesboro at Broken Bow

High school baseball: LeFlore at Howe; Cameron at Wister; Bokoshe at Braggs; Smithville at Whitesboro.

Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. Simple Simons

See the calendar for the next week on Monday’s newsletter.