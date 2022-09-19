 Skip to content

Ledger Week Four pick-em is open

The Heavener Ledger Week Four pick-em contest is now open.

The contest is free for our readers and we will have weekly and overall winners.

It’s simple, all you have to do is pick out the winners of games involving LeFlore County teams, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.

Then email your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com or text them to (918) 649-4712.

Week 4 pick-em

Week 4 Ledger football pick-em
Heavener at Valliant
Fort Gibson at Poteau
Panama at Porter
Eufaula at Spiro
Pocola at Canadian
Keota at Drumwright
Kansas State at OU
Tulsa at Ole Miss
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
Baylor at Iowa State
Tiebreaker: How many points will OU allows against Kansas State_________
Please fill out the team you think will win and email the form to
craig@heavenerledger.com or text it to (918) 649-4712. The forms
have to be in by 5 p.m. Friday.

 

