Ledger Week Four pick-em is open
The Heavener Ledger Week Four pick-em contest is now open.
The contest is free for our readers and we will have weekly and overall winners.
It’s simple, all you have to do is pick out the winners of games involving LeFlore County teams, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.
Then email your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com or text them to (918) 649-4712.
|Week 4 Ledger football pick-em
|Heavener
|at
|Valliant
|Fort Gibson
|at
|Poteau
|Panama
|at
|Porter
|Eufaula
|at
|Spiro
|Pocola
|at
|Canadian
|Keota
|at
|Drumwright
|Kansas State
|at
|OU
|Tulsa
|at
|Ole Miss
|Arkansas
|vs.
|Texas A&M
|Baylor
|at
|Iowa State
|Tiebreaker: How many points will OU allows against Kansas State_________
|Please fill out the team you think will win and email the form to
|craig@heavenerledger.com or text it to (918) 649-4712. The forms
|have to be in by 5 p.m. Friday.