Commissioners declare burn ban

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – The heat is on again and so is the ban on outdoor burning.

LeFlore County commissioners declared a burn ban in effect at their weekly meeting Monday morning.

The ban will be reconsidered weekly, but weather forecasts call for continued hot and dry conditions for several more days and perhaps weeks.

Outdoor cookouts are still allowed with certain precautions, but most outdoor burning is subject to fines or arrest. For questions about burn ban rules in Oklahoma, visit https://ag.ok.gov/divisions/forestry-services/.

Commissioners also renewed the allotment of Forest Service payments for fiscal year 2023. The resolution allocates 85 percent to Title I projects, meaning maintenance and operation in all three county highway districts. Fifteen percent goes to Tile II, which includes specific projects in the county.

The board approved a request to change the name of LeFlore County Consolidated Water District No. 1 to Consolidated Water District No. 12 to avoid confusion among some users.

Kiamichi Electric Cooperative was given permission for construction in a county right of way at Cross Road on Conser Road and Dallas Kelley Loop.

A resolution was approved appointing Deana Morrison as first deputy assessor, replacing Victoria Whitefield.

A signatory change was approved at The Community State Bank for the County Public Building Authority.

