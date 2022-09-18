Tishomingo shuts out Heavener

By CRAIG HALL

District 3A-8 fast pitch softball champion Tishomingo blanked Heavener, 5-0, in a district game Saturday afternoon, holding the Lady Wolves to only two hits.

Tishomingo improves to 24-6 overall, 11-1 in district play. Heavener is 10-12 and 4-6 and closes out the district schedule with a pair of games at Hugo Monday.

Tishomingo had 14 hits, but was held to three runs through the first six innings before adding a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

Kinley Brand, one of Heavener’s two seniors, went the distance, along with the 14 hits and five runs, all earned, with four strikeouts and two walks.

Cayleigh McGee and Ava Cartwright had Heavener’s hits.

Tish 5, Heavener 0

THS 2 0 1 0 0 0 2—5 14 0

HHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0 2 0

