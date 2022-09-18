LeFlore County weather 9-18-2022

Clear skies and hot again Sunday, one day after tying a record-high temperature for the date.

The high will be 96 degrees, only one degree below the record high for the date, with a low of 70.

Sunrise is 7:03 a.m. Sunrise is 7:20 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 18 are a high of 85 and a low of 58. Records for the date were a high of 97 in 2000 and a low of 49 in 1993.

A year ago on this date, the high was 92 with a low of 69.

Saturday’s high was 94. The low was 71.

