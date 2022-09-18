Ledger blog 9-18-2022

Hello and welcome to the Ledger blog for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

I am Craig Hall, the Ledger publisher, paper delivery person and much more, and accept no substitute, unless you want to. Going solo today as my cohort Khloe Morris, the world’s most awesome 9-year-old child is at her mother’s home for the weekend.

If you need assistance, please feel free to text the Ledger at (918) 626-1215. If you want to get our daily update and breaking news alerts text LEDGER to (844) 673-0508.

This is the 261st day of the year. There are only 104 days left in 2022.

If you haven’t already, please support us by subscribing to the Ledger at heavenerledger.com.

Also, please share this with anybody you think might be interested. If you do not care for it, let me know why and I will try harder tomorrow. If you are watching on YouTube, please subscribe, hit the notification bell and like the video and we will like you.

Today’s Bible verse: Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves. Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interest of others.

—Philippians 2:3-4

District 3A-8 fast pitch softball champion Tishomingo blanked Heavener, 5-0, in a district game Saturday afternoon, holding the Lady Wolves to only two hits.

Tishomingo improves to 24-6 overall, 11-1 in district play. Heavener is 10-12 and 4-6 and closes out the district schedule with a pair of games at Hugo Monday.

In today’s weather forecast, Clear skies and hot again Sunday, one day after tying a record-high temperature for the date.

The high will be 96 degrees, only one degree below the record high for the date, with a low of 70.

Sunrise is 7:03 a.m. Sunrise is 7:20 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 18 are a high of 85 and a low of 58. Records for the date were a high of 97 in 2000 and a low of 49 in 1993.

A year ago on this date, the high was 92 with a low of 69.

Saturday’s high was 94. The low was 71.

When Saturday’s Oklahoma-Nebraska game was scheduled 10 years ago, the intention was to celebrate what once was among college football’s greatest rivalries.

It turned out to be further confirmation the Cornhuskers are just a shell of the program that decades ago battled the Sooners for conference titles year in and year out.

Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and sixth-ranked Oklahoma hammered Nebraska 49-14 in the Huskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost.

Oklahoma State accomplished its mission of staying focused during a 63-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

Spencer Sanders matched his career single-game high of four touchdown passes in the first 16 minutes and completed 13 of 16 passes for 242 yards and the four scores for the Cowboys (3-0) in their final nonconference game before entering Big 12 play.

Also, Tulsa scored on six of its first seven possessions and cruised to a 54-17 victory over Jacksonville State Saturday night in front of 17,311 fans at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

On this date in history, in 2020, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died at her home in Washington at the age of 87.

In 1793, President George Washington laid the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol.

In 1850, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, which created a force of federal commissioners charged with returning escaped slaves to their owners.

In 1851, the first edition of The New York Times was published.

In 1947, the National Security Act, which created a National Military Establishment and the position of Secretary of Defense, went into effect.

In 1970, rock star Jimi Hendrix died in London at age 27.

In 1975, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was captured by the FBI in San Francisco, 19 months after being kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army.

In 1987, the psychological thriller “Fatal Attraction,” starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, was released by Paramount Pictures.

n 2005, “Everybody Loves Raymond” won the Emmy for best comedy in its final season; first-year hit “Lost” was named best drama.

Today’s birthdays include actor Robert Blake is 89; Singer Frankie Avalon is 82; Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is 70. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, is 68. College Football Hall of Famer and retired NFL player Billy Sims is 67; Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is 63; Former racing cyclist Lance Armstrong is 51.

We thank all of you again for joining us and again, hope you have a great day.