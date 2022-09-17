Razorbacks whip Wilburton for first win

PANAMA – Panama got its first win of the 2022 football season Friday, jumping out to a big lead in the first half and making it hold up in a 41-20 win over Wilburton in a non-district game.

The Razorbacks, now 1-2, open district play next week at Porter. Wilburton is 0-3 and visits Antlers in its district opener.

After jumping ahead 14-8 in the first quarter, the Razorbacks used big plays to up their lead to 29-8 at the half.

Daniel Bledsoe scored three touchdowns for Panama, including a fumble recovery in the end zone, and Tyler Simpkins added a pair of touchdowns in the big win.

David Seeley of the Poteau Daily News contributed to the story.

Panama 41, Wilburton 20

Wilburton 8 0 0 12 — 20

Panama 14 15 0 12 — 41

First Quarter

Panama — Tyler Simpkins 63 run (Simpkins pass from Braxton Biernacki).

Wilburton — Troy Clark 37 run (Braiden Grossnicklaus pass from Clark).

Panama — Daniel Bledsoe 2 run (two-point conversion failed)

Second Quarter

Panama — Simpkins 24 run (Gavin McKinney run)

Panama — Samuel Martinez 47 punt return (Dalton Fox kick).

Fourth Quarter

Panama — Bledsoe 2 run (kick failed).

Wilburton — Clark 48 run (conversion failed).

Panama — Bledsoe fumble recovery in end zone (kick failed).

Wilburton — Clark 70 kickoff return (kick failed).

