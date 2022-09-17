LeFlore County weather 9-17-2022

Clear skies and near-record highs are forecast again for Saturday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 93 degrees, only one degree below the record high for the date, with a low of 70.

Sunrise is 7:02 a.m. Sunrise is 7:22 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 17 are a high of 85 and a low of 59. Records for the date were a high of 94 in 1990 and a low of 44 in 2000.

A year ago, the high was 92 with a low of 67.

Friday’s high was 92. The low was 63.

