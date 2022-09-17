LeFlore County scoreboard 9-16-2022

LeFlore County scores from Friday.

Football

Poteau 30, Chandler 21

Panama 41, Wilburton 20

Muldrow 34, Spiro 7

Mena 35, Pocola 34

Wetumka 34, Arkoma 0

Fast pitch softball

Kiowa 13, Cameron 5

Buffalo Valley 9, Cameron 0

Panama 7, Hulbert 6

Whitesboro 2, Ripley 1

Fall baseball

Howe 5, Cameron 4

Stonewall 8, LeFlore 7

Wister 13, Wright City 3

To submit scores, text (918) 626-1215.

Sponsor our sports scoreboard, text (918) 626-1215 or call (918) 653-2425 for more information.