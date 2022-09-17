| logout
LeFlore County scoreboard 9-16-2022
LeFlore County scores from Friday.
Football
Poteau 30, Chandler 21
Panama 41, Wilburton 20
Muldrow 34, Spiro 7
Mena 35, Pocola 34
Wetumka 34, Arkoma 0
Fast pitch softball
Kiowa 13, Cameron 5
Buffalo Valley 9, Cameron 0
Panama 7, Hulbert 6
Whitesboro 2, Ripley 1
Fall baseball
Howe 5, Cameron 4
Stonewall 8, LeFlore 7
Wister 13, Wright City 3
