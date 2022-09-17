County teams go 2-3 in Week 3

LeFlore County football teams went 2-3 in Week 3 games Friday night, in the final tune-ups for all of the county teams other than Arkoma.

Heavener (1-2) had a bye and visits Valliant (0-3) to start district play next week.

Pictured: Poteau’s Jackson Sommers looks for running room in Friday’s win at Chandler. Photo by RAMONA SMITH.

Poteau bounced back from last week’s loss to Metro Christian, building a big lead in the first half and holding off Chandler in the second half for a 30-21 victory. The Pirates are 2-1 and start district play next week at home against Fort Gibson. Chandler, 2-1, visits Kellyville.

Panama (1-2) got its first win (see STORY) by whipping Wilburton, 41-20 in the Razorbacks’ last non-district contest. The Razorbacks are at Porter next week. Wilburton is 0-3 and goes to Antlers.

In the best game of the evening, Mena improved to 3-1 by holding on to defeat Pocola, 35-34. The Indians are 2-2 and go to Canadian in their district opener next week. Mena is 3-1 and plays at Arkadelphia next week.

Spiro’s perfect start to the season was ended as Muldrow took a 34-7 in the win during the battle of the Bulldogs. Spiro is 2-1 and hosts Eufaula next week. Muldrow is 3-0 and goes up against Checotah.

