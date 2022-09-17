Bible verse of the day 9-17-2022 By Craig Hall | September 17, 2022 | 0 Who among you fears the Lord and obeys the word of his servant? Let the one who walks in the dark, who has no light, trust in the name of the Lord and rely on their God. Isaiah 50:10 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 9-16-2022 September 16, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 9-15-2022 September 15, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 9-14-2022 September 14, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 9-13-2022 September 13, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 9-12-2022 September 12, 2022 | No Comments »