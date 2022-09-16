Pocola wins LCT again

POTEAU – Faced with its backs against the wall entering the final day of the LeFlore County fast pitch softball tournament, Pocola responded by winning four straight games to win its sixth straight fast pitch county tournament.

The Lady Wildcats opened with an 8-0 win over Wister, avenged an earlier tournament loss to Whitesboro, 8-1, topped Howe, 2-1, in the first championship game then completed the comeback with a 3-2 victory in the championship game for the trophy win.

The Lady Indians improve to 31-2 overall. Howe is 23-10.

Pocola standout Allyssa Parker was selected the tournament MVP.

