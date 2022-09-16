Obituary for Lonnie Williams

Lonnie Ray Williams, 84, of Reichert was born Feb. 5, 1938 in Lindsay to Lonnie and Eathyl (Hamilton) Williams and passed away Sept. 14, 2022 in Reichert, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Tracy Loyd officiating. Burial will follow in Reichert Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 62 years, Bonnie (Wylie) Williams, of the home; two sons Lonnie Wayne and wife Jody Williams of Reichert, and Wesley and wife Laurie Williams of Summerfield; one daughter Jayleen (Williams) & husband Bob Fowler of Reichert; three granddaughters Loni (Williams) and husband Michael Chandler of Shady Point, Devin and husband Chris Williams of Heavener and Kayla (Williams) & husband Kevin Curry of Reichert; one grandson Ethan Fowler of Reichert; six great grandchildren Cameron Chandler, Harper Chandler, Delilah Williams, Emerson Williams, Lindsey Williams and Maddux Curry; one sister Helen (Williams) Wood of Heavener; one brother Wendell and wife Sheri Williams of Sperry; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relations, dear friends, and Christian brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lonnie and Eathyl Williams; two brothers Arvle Williams and CL Williams; and two sisters Evayleen (Williams) Wirth and Elzetta (Williams) Cox.

Lonnie Ray was a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a faithful Christian and member of the Summerfield Church of Christ, where he had formerly served as a deacon and Bible class teacher. He served two years on active duty in the U.S. Army and six years in the U.S. Army Reserves where he achieved the rank of corporal, earned expert marksman status, and competed on the Army’s rifle team. He worked for the LeFlore County Highway Department, District No. 3 for 24 years where he spent a number of years as foreman and a period of time as acting county commissioner before retiring in 1989. Over the years, Lonnie Ray pursued a number of interests including calf roping in rodeos and participation in cutting horse competitions, but he especially loved running his dogs while squirrel hunting and coon hunting. He also enjoyed working in his garden, fishing, listening to country music and reading Louis L’Amour Westerns.

Pallbearers are Ethan Fowler, Michael Chandler, Chris Williams, Kevin Curry, Cecil Williams and Toney Patterson

Honorary pallbearers are Bob Fowler, Jerry Williams, Butch Steelman, Jerold McKay and Ceb Scott.

Viewing is until 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.

