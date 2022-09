Obituary for Erma Monks

GROVE – Graveside service for Erma Lee Monks, 88 of Grove is 11 a.m. Thursday at Old Bokoshe Cemetery with Reverend Leroy Billy officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born Dec. 30, 1933 in Bokoshe to Edith (Sutton) Morgan and Sam Lesley Morgan and passed away Sept. 13, 2022 in Grove.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Ellen O’Dell; son-in-law, Chuck Forrester; granddaughters Jennifer O’Dell Brodrick and husband Jeremy, Rebecca O’Dell Page and husband Jared, Brook Forrester Kasbaun and husband Breck, and Hillary Forrester Mottren and husband Ryan; great grandchildren, Tristen, Taryn, Trey, Felicity, Elora, Collin, Tucker, Tatum, Claire, Lyla, Ridgley, Luke and Ty; brothers Harold Morgan and wife Sue, Jack Morgan and wife Wanda, James Morgan, and Howard Morgan and wife Wilma; and sisters Wanda Avery, Norma James and Joyce Morgan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her son, Roy O’Dell; daughter, Doreen O’Dell Forrester; parents, Sam and Edith Morgan; sisters, Virginia Tomlinson and Donna Bush; and brother, Kenneth Morgan.