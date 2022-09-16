LeFlore County weather 9-16-2022

Clear skies and near-record highs are forecast for Friday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 91 degrees with a low of 64.

Sunrise is 7:02 a.m. Sunrise is 7:23 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 16 are a high of 86 and a low of 59. Records for the date were a high of 93 in 1997 and a low of 45 in 2000.

A year ago, the high was 91 with a low of 67.

Wednesday’s high was 90. The low was 69.

