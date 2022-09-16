Did you know 9-16-2022

Did you know is a new feature we are publishing daily about the history of the people and places of LeFlore County.

During the Civil War, the Choctaws allied with the Confederacy and many of their men served in its army. The Battle of Devil’s Backbone was fought near the present town of Pocola on Sept. 1, 1863. Union Major General James G. Blunt defeated Confederate Brigadier General William Cabell. Union troops burned the Fort Coffee Academy in 1863, because it was being used to house Confederate troops.

