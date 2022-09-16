County teams tune up for district openers

Only five of the six LeFlore County football teams are in action Friday in Week 3 games as Heavener has a bye after defeating Hartshorne, 47-32, last week.

This is the final tune-up week as all the county teams aside from Arkoma begin district play next week.

Poteau (1-1) will try to get back to its usual winning ways after last week’s 35-31 loss to Metro Christian as the Pirates travel to face a 2-0 Chandler team, which opened with wins over Stroud and Bristow.

Panama (0-2) is looking for its first win as the Razorbacks host Wilburton, 0-2, as the Diggers are also looking for their first win.

In what should be the best game of the night, a pair of undefeated teams pair off at Spiro in a battle of the Bulldogs. Spiro is 2-0 while Muldrow enters the game 3-0 after defeating Sallisaw.

Pocola (2-1) will try to bounce back from last week’s loss to Spiro when the Indians face a difficult road game at Mena, Arkansas.

The final game of the night has Arkoma (1-1) visiting Wetumka, 2-0, in a battle of eight-man teams.

If you attend any game involving LeFlore County teams, please text score update to (918) 626-1215.

If you enjoy the Ledger, our newsletter or heavenerledger.com, please subscribe.