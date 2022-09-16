Council votes to increase water, sewer rates

By CRAIG HALL

Despite objections from Council member Joey Clubb, the Heavener City Council voted in favor of a water and sewer increase during Thursday’s Council meeting.

Instead of increasing the rate 6.25 percent to match a recent increase by the Poteau Valley Improvement Authority, Council members voted 3-2 to follow the original plan to get the rates back to where they were scheduled to be.

Clubb argued this was not a good time to be increasing the rates due to the inflation and an expected increase soon in trash fees, but was voted down. The Heavener Utilities Authority had recommended two proposals for the Council to consider at a recent meeting with the decision being the one that would be a larger increase.

Council members also approved permits to sell alcohol in the City limits on the premises to 128 Bar & Grill, off the premises to KP’s Quick Mart, Dollar General, El Solito #3 and to the Sooner Liquor under liquor stores.

The bid to refoof the Library was again approved with Rockin-R-Roofing again getting the bid after a previous bidding time frame was found to not be long enough.

Rockin-R-Roofing was approved to once again get the bid for $46,785, chosen over other bids by Grand Roofing and McCoy Roofing.

Council members also chose to increase the technology fee for municipal citations from $5 to $15 and the vehicle fee for municipal citations from $55 to $65.

The Council also approved a code violation for Cynthia Kamp, on property located North of 101 Lori Lane, at the corner of Old Pike and Pitchford Lane, for rank weeds and grass.

In the earlier HUA meeting, Mick LaFevers of the PVIA appeared to ask the Authority to assign a pair of storage units that are not currently being used. The PVIA storage unit if filled to capacity. He asked the assignment be transferred to the PVIA, but there was concern that if approved, the HUA could not get the assignment back. They chose to wait until the next meeting when City Manager Cody Smith would be back.

