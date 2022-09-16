Calendar of events 9-16-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Friday
Celebration of life planned for the Scott Parham
Funeral service for Burl “Don” Shrum
Services planned for Kevin Stephens
Funeral service for Novella Lee Gibson
High school softball: Whitesboro at Firelake Festival
High school baseball: Howe at Cameron; Wister at Rattan Tournament;
High school football: Poteau at Chandler; Panama at Wilburton; Muldrow at Spiro; Pocola at Mena; Arkoma at Wetumka.
