Calendar of events 9-16-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Friday

Celebration of life planned for the Scott Parham

Funeral service for Burl “Don” Shrum

Services planned for Kevin Stephens

Funeral service for Novella Lee Gibson

High school softball: Whitesboro at Firelake Festival

High school baseball: Howe at Cameron; Wister at Rattan Tournament;

High school football: Poteau at Chandler; Panama at Wilburton; Muldrow at Spiro; Pocola at Mena; Arkoma at Wetumka.

See the calendar for the next week on our daily newsletter.