Obituary for Novella Gibson

CAMERON – Funeral service for Novella Lee Gibson, 79, of Cameron is 2 p.m. Friday at Bethel Baptist Church in Wister. Burial will follow at Red Oak Cemetery, Oklahoma under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.

She was born March 29, 1943 in Hartshorne to Zella (Terry) Volchek and Bill Harden and passed away Sept. 13, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was married to Harold Gibson June 30, 2016 in Whitesboro.

Survivors include her husband, Harold Gibson; daughters Terrie Ober and husband Tim Ober Sr., and Shellie Rowe and husband Kory Rowe; son, Samuel Anthony Ballew; grandchildren Timothy Ober, Jr., Thomas Ober, Tammy Richter, Heather English and Caston Ballew; brother, Bill Harden, Sr.; and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Leon Ballew; and brothers Charles Harden and Chief Harden.

Pallbearers are Samuel Anthony Ballew, Caston Ballew, Tim Ober, Jr., Thomas Ober, Kory Rowe and Terran English.