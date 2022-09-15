Obituary for Jean Camp

Graveside service for Wilda “Jean” Camp, 90 of Poteau is 1 p.m. Thursday at Nolia Cemetery with Kolby Morrison officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born May 11, 1932 to Wilda Ann (Wheat) Kiser and Earl Kiser and passed away Sept. 12, 2022 in Sallisaw.

Jean was a loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt. She devoted her life to caring for those around her. She enjoyed traveling the country to visit family, and opened her home to many relatives throughout her years. During her life, Jean was a nurse, waitress, restaurant owner and homemaker. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wister.

Jean loved gardening, cooking, fishing, yard sales, and her cherished pets. Jean’s trademark sense of humor, and fiesty personality touched everyone she met, but she will be remembered most for the love she extended to family and friends.

Survivors include sisters Sharon Allen of Sallisaw, Josie Heflin of Heavener and Charlotte Guerin of Oklahoma City; brother Cornell Kiser of Clovis, New Mexico; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Wilda Kiser; husband Jerry Camp; siblings Charles Kiser, Clint Kiser, Kenneth Kiser, Virginia Dickerson, Katherine Wiley and Carolyn Keasler.