Obituary for Francine Gregg

POTEAU – Funeral service for Francine Elaine Gregg, 77, of Poteau is 2 p.m. Monday at Southside Baptist in Poteau with Jim Reed and Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Vaughn Cemetery in Gilmore, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

Francine was born June 22, 1945 in Eagletown to Thelma Mae Walker and Homer Warren and passed away Sept. 13, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She married Jerry Gregg Aug. 9, 1961 in Stigler. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, was in the choir, loved to served others, enjoyed fishing, hunting and family. She never liked the limelight, but wanted Jesus to shine through her.

Survivors include husband, Jerry Gregg; daughters Kimberly Elaine Branham and husband Don, and Debbie Gregg; sister Dru Waren and husband Dennis; brothers Rex Blaylock and wife Cheryl, Randy Blaylock, Danny Blaylock and Dusty Blaylock; grandchildren Debra Elaine Johnson and husband Nigel, and Caleb Branham; great grandchildren Addison, Mia and Ryan Johnson; and great great grandchild, Leona Elaine Levine.

She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Warren; her mother, Thelma Blaylock; brothers Steven Warren and Denzel Warren; and sister Ethelta Lawrence.

Pallbearers are Matt Akers, Todd Peters, Van Stanley, Steve Turman, Bentley Hill and Dennis Yochum.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.