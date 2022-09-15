| logout
LeFlore County weather 9-15-2022
Partly cloudy skies and warm Thursday in LeFlore County.
The high will be 89 degrees with a low of 59.
Sunrise was 7:01 a.m. Sunrise is 7:24 p.m.
Average temperatures for Sept. 15 are a high of 86 and a low of 60. Records for the date were a high of 101 in 2000 and a low of 45 in 1993.
A year ago, the high was 91 with a low of 67.
Wednesday’s high was 90. The low was 55.
