LeFlore County calendar 9-15-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Thursday
Graveside service for Wilda “Jean” Camp
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school softball: LCT; Talihina at Keota
High school baseball: McCurtain at Howe; Wister at Rattan Tournament; Bokoshe at Schulter
HUA, City Council meet 6 p.m.
