LeFlore County calendar 9-15-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Graveside service for Wilda “Jean” Camp

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school softball: LCT; Talihina at Keota

High school baseball: McCurtain at Howe; Wister at Rattan Tournament; Bokoshe at Schulter

HUA, City Council meet 6 p.m.

