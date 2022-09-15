| logout
HUA, Council agendas 9-15-2022
The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 6 p.m. Thursday in Heavener’s City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.
The Ledger will publish the meetings on our Facebook page and YouTube channel.
HUA
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Heavener Utility Authority vote to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).
- Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B)concerning:
- Updates from attorney
- Reconvene in open meeting.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- Water superintendent’s report
- Trustees’/chairman’s report
- Adjourn
City Council
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss and take action to approve the following businesses yearly permits to sell alcohol in the City of Heavener:
CONSUMPTION ON THE PREMISES:
- 128 Bar & Grill
CONSUMPTION OFF THE PREMISES:
- KP’s Quick Mart
- Dollar General
LIQUOR STORES
- Sooner Liquor
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve increasing the Technology Fee for municipal citations from $5.00 to $15.00.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve increasing the Vehicle Fee for municipal citations from $55.00 to $65.00.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to open the bids on the library roof project.
- Consider and take action on code violations for Cynthia Kamp, for property located North of 101 Lori Lane, at the corner of Old Pike and Pitchford Lane, for rank weeds and grass.
- Consider, discuss and take action to approve HUA recommendation of proposal of 6.25% increase to water rates.
- Consider discuss and take action to approve HUA recommendation of proposal of ORWA rate analysis phase 3 water rates and phase 2 sewer rates.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Department head reports
- City manager’s report
- Trustees’/chairman’s report
- Adjourn
