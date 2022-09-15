HUA, Council agendas 9-15-2022

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 6 p.m. Thursday in Heavener’s City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.

The Ledger will publish the meetings on our Facebook page and YouTube channel.

HUA

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Heavener Utility Authority vote to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).

Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B)concerning:

Updates from attorney

Reconvene in open meeting.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

Water superintendent’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report

Adjourn

City Council

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss and take action to approve the following businesses yearly permits to sell alcohol in the City of Heavener:

CONSUMPTION ON THE PREMISES:

128 Bar & Grill

CONSUMPTION OFF THE PREMISES:

KP’s Quick Mart Dollar General

LIQUOR STORES

Sooner Liquor

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve increasing the Technology Fee for municipal citations from $5.00 to $15.00.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve increasing the Vehicle Fee for municipal citations from $55.00 to $65.00.

Consider, discuss, and take action to open the bids on the library roof project.

Consider and take action on code violations for Cynthia Kamp, for property located North of 101 Lori Lane, at the corner of Old Pike and Pitchford Lane, for rank weeds and grass.

Consider, discuss and take action to approve HUA recommendation of proposal of 6.25% increase to water rates.

Consider discuss and take action to approve HUA recommendation of proposal of ORWA rate analysis phase 3 water rates and phase 2 sewer rates.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Department head reports

City manager’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report