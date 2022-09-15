Howe’s girls to play for championship

POTEAU – Howe’s girls will play for the 2022 LeFlore County fast pitch softball tournament championship Thursday at the PARC in Poteau.

The Lady Lions opened with a 10-4 win over Spiro before defeating Whitesboro in the winners bracket finals, 5-4.

Updated LCT bracket

The Lady Lions play for the championship 8 p.m. Thursday at the PARC against the survivor of the losers bracket. Defending champion and top seeded Pocola plays Wister at 4 p.m. with the winner of that game taking on Whitesboro at 6 p.m. The winner of that game advances to the championship game against Howe. If Howe wins that game, the tournament is over. If the Lady Lions lose, the “if” game will be held at 8:55 p.m. to decide the champion.