Did you know 9-15-2022

Did you know is a new feature we are publishing daily about the history of the people and places of LeFlore County.

Joseph H. Heavener and wife Tabitha owned the land on which the town of Heavener was established. Prior to being named Heavener by a popular vote in 1895, the area was known by several different names, including Prairie of the Tall Grass, Choctaw City, Prairie View, Long Prairie, and Grand Prairie.

Sponsor our daily menu, call (918) 653-2425 or text (918) 625-1215 for more information.