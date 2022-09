CAMERON – Kevin Stephens, 45, of Cameron passed away Sept. 1, 2022 after a difficult battle with brain cancer.

He was born May 10, 1977, to Delbert Stephens and Johnnie (White) Stephens in Midwest City. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Services are 10 a.m. Friday at Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

See the whole story on Wednesday’s daily newsletter.