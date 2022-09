POTEAU – Funeral service for Burl “Don” Shrum, 90, of Poteau is 10 a.m. Friday at Springhill Baptist Church in Monroe with Phil McGehee officiating. Burial will follow at Vaughn Cemetery in Gilmore, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born June 18, 1932 in Poteau to Nellie (Pate) and Clarence Shrum and passed away Sept. 13, 2022 in Poteau.

Read the full death notice on Wednesday’s death notice.