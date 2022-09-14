LeFlore County weather 9-14-2022

The LeFlore County weather forecast for Wednesday calls for clear skies with above-average temperatures.

The high will be 90 degrees with a low of 57 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7 a.m. Sunset is 7:26 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 14 are a high of 87, and a low of 60. Records for the date were a high of 98 in 2000 and a low of 45 in 1993.

Last year on this date, the high was 90, with a low of 68.

Tuesday’s high was 90 with a low of 58.

If you enjoy our newsletter or heavenerledger.com, please subscribe.