Howe advances to LCT championship game

POTEAU – Howe advanced to the championship game of the 2022 LeFlore County fast pitch softball tournament with a pair of wins Tuesday to stay perfect in the tournament.

The Lady Lions opened with a 10-4 win over Spiro before defeating Whitesboro in the winners bracket finals, 5-4.

LCT bracket after Tuesday

The Lady Lions play for the championship 8 p.m. Thursday at the PARC against the survivor of the losers bracket. Defending champion and top seeded Pocola plays Wister at 4 p.m. with the winner of that game taking on Whitesboro at 6 p.m. The winner of that game advances to the championship game against Howe. If Howe wins that game, the tournament is over. If the Lady Lions lose, the “if” game will be held at 8:55 p.m. to decide the champion.

Wister made an impressive run to stay alive. After losing to Whitesboro in Monday’s late game, the Lady Wildcats won three games Tuesday. Wister opened with a 12-2 win over Talihina, defeated LeFlore, 8-0, then eliminated Spiro, 9-1.

Whitesboro had earlier knocked Pocola into the losers bracket with a 9-1 win. The Lady Indians stayed alive with a 4-0 win over Poteau, which had earlier defeated Arkoma, 10-0 and Heavener, 7-1.

The Lady Wolves scored an easy win over Panama in Tuesday’s opener, 15-0, before falling to the Lady Pirates.

LeFlore defeated Cameron, 9-8 early Tuesday before being eliminated by Wister.

