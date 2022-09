Pictured left to right: Front row: Shane Smith (PK4), Rylee Kannady (KG), Elias Wood (PK3)

Middle row: Zaylee Kirk (2nd), Oaklee Britt (4th), Kaidence Williams (3rd), Lindsay Raymond (1st)

Back row: Allison Marchbank (6th), Geren Palmer (7th), MaKenna Stallings (8th), Michael Yandell (5th)

