FFA Chapter officers attend COLT conference

Officers of the Heavener FFA chapter participated in the 2022 Oklahoma FFA.

Chapter officer Leadership Training Conference Aug. 30 at the LifeChurch in McAlester.

The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference based on the theme, “Ready, Set, Go!” Elected officers from each of the 80 high school FFA chapters in the southeast area attended the conference, which equipped each student with leadership tools to stop reacting to problems as they occur and start anticipating problems before they happen.

Sarah Edsall of Lomega, was the keynote speaker for the conference. She is an accomplished professional speaker, and served Oklahoma FFA as southwest district vice president in 2008-2009.

“We live in a constantly evolving and ever-changing society,” said Braden Burns, state FFA president. “If the next generation is going to lead in a world far from fixed and certain, they must focus on what will come next in their journey. That was part of the inspiration behind our COLT Conference theme, “Ready, Set, Go!” Life comes at you fast. Much like a NASCAR driver looking for his next opportunity to pull into the lead, this year’s conference is focused on training leaders to look ahead to what’s next; the twist, the turns, and the opportunities that chapter officers have to make a difference in their communities.”

COLT Conference is a special project of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation. FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education division of the Oklahoma Department of CareerTech Education. There are 27,892 Oklahoma FFA members in 366 high schools statewide. For more information visit www.okffa.org.

