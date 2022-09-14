Did you know 9-14-2022

Did you know is a new feature about the history, facts and figures for LeFlore County.

In 1834, the U. S. Army built Fort Coffee a few miles north of Skullyville, but reassigned the garrison after four years. The Methodist Church took over the facility, converting it for use as the Fort Coffee Academy for Boys, a missionary school.

