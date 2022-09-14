 Skip to content

Bible verse of the day 9-14-2022

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonest others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.

1 Corinthians 13: 4-5

