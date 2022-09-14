Bible verse of the day 9-14-2022 By Craig Hall | September 14, 2022 | 0 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonest others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 1 Corinthians 13: 4-5 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 9-13-2022 September 13, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 9-12-2022 September 12, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 9-11-2022 September 11, 2022 | No Comments »