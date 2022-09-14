Area fishing report 9-13-2022

This week’s fishing report.Blue River: September 10. Elevation is below normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, river channel, and rocks. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around channels, river channel, and rocks. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish on crickets, in-line spinnerbaits, and small lures around brush structure, rocks, sandbar, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Kyle Troxell, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: September 9. Elevation is 10 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 85°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, points, and standing timber. Crappie on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: September 9. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 79°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits, and topwater lures around channels, docks, points, riprap, and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, small lures, and spoons around flats and main lake. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad, and sunfish around channels, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: September 9. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 67°F and clear. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, tube jigs, and worms around creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Need help or have a question, TEXT us (918) 612-1215

McGee Creek: September 9. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 79°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, shad, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, and main lake. Blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, live bait, and live shad below the dam, brush structure, creek channels, and rocks. Crappie good on minnows and small lures around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: September 9. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 83°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver around river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: September 9. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, grubs, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, rocks, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: September 9. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, in-line spinnerbaits, and spinnerbaits around coves, main lake, and riprap. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, hot dogs, and stinkbait around creek channels and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around creek channels, main lake, and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: September 10. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 81°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and small lures around channels, flats, and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Get more with the Ledger daily newsletter. Subscribe for only $5 a month and help us grow and provide better coverage.