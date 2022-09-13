Top two seeds advance in LCT

POTEAU – The top two seeds advanced into the winner’s bracket semifinals with wins Monday as the first day of the 2022 LeFlore County fast pitch softball tournament started.

Top seeded and defending champion Pocola had a rather easy time with it against Cameron, posting a 12-0 win in the most lopsided game of the second round. Second-seeded Howe needed a late rally to advance past Heavener, 7-6, while Whitesboro edged Wister, 4-0, and Spiro pulled off the biggest win of the second round, knocking off third-seeded Poteau, 7-2.

LCT bracket after day 1

In today’s winners bracket semifinals at 6 p.m., Pocola plays Whitesboro in a rematch of last year’s championship and Spiro goes up against Howe. The two winners play at 8 p.m. while the losers move to the losers bracket.

In the first round Monday, Heavener downed LeFlore, 8-2, Cameron edged Panama, 12-11, Whitesboro blanked Arkoma, 12-0, and Spiro shut out Talihina, 12-0.

In losers bracket games at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Talihina plays Wister, LeFlore goes up against Cameron, Panama plays Heavener and Poteau is pitted against Arkoma. Winners play at 6 p.m. while the losers are eliminated.

