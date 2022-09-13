Service planned for Janie Leflore

PANAMA – Funeral services for Marjorie Jane “Janie” Leflore of Panama is Wednesday at Evans & Miller Funeral Home with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Milton.

She was born Oct. 19, 1941 to Ova (Weaver) Leflore and John Wesley Leflore and passed away Sept. 9, 2022 in Spiro the age of 80.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Floyd Ernest “Jack” Leflore, Paul Leflore and Joe Leflore; and her sisters Aileen Aary and Wynona Monks.