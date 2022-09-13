Celebration of life planned for the Scott Parham

Scott Mitchell Parham was born Feb. 8, 1973, in Bartlesville to Billy Arbil and Jo Gail (Stewart) Parham. According to him, He was immediately dubbed ‘their favorite child’.

Scott made his last, probably sarcastic comment and wildly funny joke, on Aug. 27, 2022 at age 49. Jesus must’ve had a backache that only a house call from Dr. Scott could fix. We are quite sure St. Peter met him at the Pearly Gates and ushered him through with a “You’re FUNNY! Get on in here!”

Patients say he was THE BEST and funniest chiropractor, they never left his office without a laugh. Friends and strangers alike were ‘victims’ of his sense of humor as he always grabbed their phones and left hundreds of hilarious selfies that will be treasured forever. Dr. Scott was a graduate of Heavener High School, Class of 1991, attending Carl Albert State College, Northeastern State University and Cleveland Chiropractic College, eventually earning his Doctorate of Chiropractic degree.

Dr. Scott went back to school eight years ago and earned his Doctorate of Veterinary Chiropractic Medicine from Parker University in Plano, Texas. Dr. Scott practiced in Charlotte, N.C. and Fort Mill, S.C. for the first eight years before moving home to practice in Fort Smith, Arkansas for seven years. He and his wife purchased the building in Cameron in 2016, where he initially worked on animals but eventually moved his people practice there as well in 2018. Dr. Scott is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mary (Gregory) Parham; two sons, Devin Parham and wife Abby and Benjamin Parham and girlfriend Alex; two grandchildren Vann and Thea, who lovingly called him Pop; his Mom, Jo Parham Cohenour and husband Bud; brothers Mike and wife Karen and Steve and wife Krista; and loads of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and loved ones, including his fur babies, Carl and Squirty.

If you didn’t see Dr. Scott at the clinic, he was probably on the nearest golf course! Scott might also be found doing any number of things around town from Miss Mary’s ‘Honey Do’ List. He often joked about it, but loved every minute. He is preceded in death by his father, Bill; and his favorite mother-in-law, Betty (Bell) Mitchell.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made at Central National Bank (Scott Parham’s benefit account) to help establish a chiropractic scholarship in Dr. Scott’s name. Dr. Scott’s celebration of life event is 3 p.m. Friday in the Donald W Reynolds Center in Poteau.