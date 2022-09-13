Board hears report on Kiamichi Tech success

By CRAIG HALL

The Heavener School Board was informed of the success students are having in conjunction with Kiamichi Tech during Monday’s regular board meeting.

In a report presented by Michael Culwell with KT, Heavener has 43 students attending Kiamichi Tech this season. The number of students has increased each year over the last three years. Welding technology was the most popular class for HHS students to attend, followed by health careers education.

Last year, among the 377 students attending the school, 32 were from Heavener. Culwell said Kiamichi has an 87 percent competition and retention program, 194 certificates were received, there was a 95 percent positive placement of students being employed and the average wage was $16.06.

Following his report, the Heavener School principals gave an update. Elementary Principal Keli Cartwright said there are currently 394 students in her grades. Students are currently attending a book fair and a rise and shine program is Sept. 23.

Middle School Principal Jeremy Dyer said there are 182 students in the sixth through eighth grades, which seems to be a stable number. Also, the student council elections are going on. High School Principal Grant Ralls said there are 309 students in the top four grades and that there are currently four students fully virtual with their studies.

Superintendent Ed Wilson said the increased security additions to the cafeteria had been finished and the school had received a grant from the Dollar General Foundation.

The Board approved the consent items and then approved the 2022-2023 estimate of needs and 2021-2022 financial statements from Kerry J. Patten, CPA.

They also approved Title 1 Parent Involvement board policies: EHBDB & EHBDB-R (This is only a formality to comply with the SDE having the board approve the policies yearly). No changes have been made by the district.

The college remediation report, ACT college report and first-time college attendance report, along with the student drop out report were approved. The numbers were from 2020 so it did not present a clear picture.

In addition, the Board approved board policies: GFK (new 2022); disciplinary action for misue of school bathrooms and changing policies; EGG—prohibition of race and sex discrimination in curriculum and complaint process; EGC-E—prohibition of race and sex discrimination in curriculum and complaint process form. They also approved House bill 1775 guidance, a telemedicine service agreement between the school and EOMC, and a list of surplus property items.

The Board then went into executive session. An item on the agenda for a temporary cafeteria worker was disregarded as there were no applicant.

Part-time athletic assistant: Todd Vickers, football was giving the okay and the following were approved as federal program after school tutors: Yolanda Wilson, Shelly Brown, Tiffany Kirby, Samantha Naylor, Lacy Herbert, Dana Drury, Mark Miller, Carol Felder, Lacy Dyer, Joni Roop, Sarah Bain, Danella Hardin, Melissa Baker, Veronica Gabriel, Matt Adams, Judy Clubb and John McAlester.