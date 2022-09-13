Advisor recognized by Poteau Board

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Julie Marvin, academic advisor for Poteau Schools’ Johnson O’Malley and Indian Education programs, was recognized at Monday night’s school board meeting. The JOM program was honored as the Region 3 National Exemplary program.

She and members of the JOM committee will attend the national conference next week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

JOM Director and Pansy Kidd Middle School Principal Bobbi Gilham introduced Marvin and praised here for her efforts to aid native American students and counsel them on potential college and career goals.

“She’s a bulldog” in seeking additional sources of support for the students, Gilham said.

She routinely serves about 700 pre-K through 12th-grade students. She has held the position for six years and the high school program usually has 100 percent participation. This year, the district’s Choctaw Language I and II students won first and second place in the Oklahoma Native American Language Fair in the film and video category.

The board also approved a partnership with Wister Schools for an alternative education program. Interim Superintendent John Turner said Wister would give its $1,938 allocation to Poteau to aid with the program

The board hired four junior assistants for the Pirate Quest program – Eli Solomon, Bethany Warren, Abby Snapp and Traegan Ballard. The board also accepted the resignation of custodian Tim Bageant.

Adjunct teacher status was approved for Chase Caldwell, Jason Prescott, Casey Hemphill, Kody Tackett and Grace Mangrum.

The district’s 2023 Estimate of Needs was approved, including $22,121,306 for the general fund, $2,548,412 for the building fund, $1,759,371 for the child nutrition fund and $883,297 for the sinking fund.

Contracts were renewed with Choctaw Nation Head Start and Choctaw Nation Head Start Special Education.

Modified weapons and personal leave policies were approved along with activity fund raisers and activity fund transfers.

FFA was approved to attend the National FFA Convention Oct. 26-28 in Indianapolis and seventh- and eighth-grade technology students were approved to attend the National Leadership Conference June 28 to July 2 in Louisville, KY.

Turner reported the following enrollment numbers – Primary Elementary 429, Upper Elementary 474, PKMS 279, Seventh- and Eighth-Grade Center 359 and High School 638.

Michael Culwell, campus director of the Kiamichi Technology Centers Poteau and Spiro campuses told the board that of the 377 students served by KTC in 2021-22, 96 were from Poteau district. Currently, 18 PHS students are enrolled.

He outlined the various programs offered by KTC and the number of high school and adult students in each.

