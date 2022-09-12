| logout
Winters wins Week Two pick-em
Stormy Winters won the Ledger’s Week Two pick-em by one game over David Seeley, Jim Patterson and Gerald Conway.
He wins a month’s free subscription to the Ledger’s daily newsletter.
Overall, Jim Patterson and Seeley are tied for the overall lead at 18-5 on the season.
You can play the Week Three pick-em contest HERE.
|Week Two pick-em standings
|Overall
|W
|L
|Name
|W
|L
|Name
|10
|2
|Stormy Winters
|18
|5
|Jim Patterson
|9
|3
|David Seeley
|18
|5
|David Seeley
|9
|3
|Jim Patterson
|17
|6
|Jesse Sutmiller
|9
|3
|Gerald Conway
|17
|6
|Gerald Conway
|8
|4
|Jonathon Sutmiller
|16
|7
|Justin Rowton
|8
|4
|Jesse Sutmiller
|16
|7
|Jonathon Sutmiller
|8
|4
|Jacob Crouch
|16
|7
|Gunner Sanders
|8
|4
|Craig Hall
|16
|5
|Stormy Winters
|8
|4
|Justin Rowton
|15
|8
|Austin Davis
|7
|5
|Gunner Sanders
|15
|8
|Craig Hall
|6
|6
|Austin Davis
|14
|9
|David Davis
|6
|6
|Drew Brock
|14
|7
|Calee Conway
|6
|6
|Calee Conway
|14
|9
|Drew Brock
|5
|7
|David Davis
|14
|7
|Jacob Crouch
|8
|3
|Jennifer Wright
|6
|5
|Kyle Wilson