Winters wins Week Two pick-em

Stormy Winters won the Ledger’s Week Two pick-em by one game over David Seeley, Jim Patterson and Gerald Conway.

He wins a month’s free subscription to the Ledger’s daily newsletter.

Overall, Jim Patterson and Seeley are tied for the overall lead at 18-5 on the season.

You can play the Week Three pick-em contest HERE.

Week Two pick-em standings Overall
W L Name W L Name
10 2 Stormy Winters 18 5 Jim Patterson
9 3 David Seeley 18 5 David Seeley
9 3 Jim Patterson 17 6 Jesse Sutmiller
9 3 Gerald Conway 17 6 Gerald Conway
8 4 Jonathon Sutmiller 16 7 Justin Rowton
8 4 Jesse Sutmiller 16 7 Jonathon Sutmiller
8 4 Jacob Crouch 16 7 Gunner Sanders
8 4 Craig Hall 16 5 Stormy Winters
8 4 Justin Rowton 15 8 Austin Davis
7 5 Gunner Sanders 15 8 Craig Hall
6 6 Austin Davis 14 9 David Davis
6 6 Drew Brock 14 7 Calee Conway
6 6 Calee Conway 14 9 Drew Brock
5 7 David Davis 14 7 Jacob Crouch
8 3 Jennifer Wright
6 5 Kyle Wilson
