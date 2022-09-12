PVIA offers to buy back water from Heavener

By KEN MILAM

Poteau Valley Improvement Authority, which supplies Heavener with treated water, is offering to buy some back from the city.

At their Sept. 7 board meeting, PVIA trustees were told by Engineer David Wyatt that the authority was approaching the amount of water under its storage contract with the Corps of Engineers and suggested Heavener consider allowing PVIA to use water the city has under storage. PVIA would then reimburse the city for all fees and expenses. Heavener’s city manager was scheduled to take the issue before the council and report back with the city’s decision.

