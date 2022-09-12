LeFlore County weather 9-12-2022

The LeFlore County weather forecast for Monday calls for partly cloudy skies with below-average temperatures.

The high will be 84 degrees with a low of 53 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:59 a.m. Sunset is 7:29 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 12 are a high of 87, and a low of 61. Records for the date were a high of 100 in 2000 and a low of 49 in 1997.

Last year on this date, the high was 90, with a low of 65.

Sunday’s high was 82. The low was 49, the first time temperatures were in the 40s since April 24, when the low was 43.

