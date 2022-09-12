 Skip to content

LeFlore County commissioners’ agenda 9-12-2022

Courthouse

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners. 

AGENDA:

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meetings.
  3. Purchase orders/payroll.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. New business
  9. Current bridge and road projects.
  10. Contract labor/service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Conser Road projects.
  13. Consider and approve resolution for Raymond Adams Road, District #2 CBRI project number 22 CBRI-D2-RD-P076.
  14. Discuss and possibly approve bid #9376 for county-owned property in Spiro described as the south half of Lot 1, Block 61.
  15. Discussion only regarding grant management software program for LeFlore County.
  16. Adjourn.
