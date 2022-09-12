| logout
LeFlore County commissioners’ agenda 9-12-2022
POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.
AGENDA:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meetings.
- Purchase orders/payroll.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- New business
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Conser Road projects.
- Consider and approve resolution for Raymond Adams Road, District #2 CBRI project number 22 CBRI-D2-RD-P076.
- Discuss and possibly approve bid #9376 for county-owned property in Spiro described as the south half of Lot 1, Block 61.
- Discussion only regarding grant management software program for LeFlore County.
- Adjourn.