| logout
LeFlore County calendar 9-13-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Jerry Arlen Ford
High school softball: LCT
High school baseball: Wister at LeFlore; Whitesboro at Bokoshe
Heavener Lions Club meet 5 p.m. Western Sizzlin’
School boards meet
See the calendar for the next week on Monday’s newsletter