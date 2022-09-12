| logout
Ledger Week Three pick-em is open
The Heavener Ledger Week Three pick-em contest is now open.
The contest is free for our readers and we will have weekly and overall winners.
It’s simple, all you have to do is pick out the winners of games involving LeFlore County teams, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.
Then email your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com or text them to (918) 649-4712.
|Week 3 Ledger football pick-em
|Poteau
|at
|Chandler
|Panama
|at
|Wilburton
|Muldrow
|at
|Spiro
|Pocola
|at
|Mena
|Arkoma
|at
|Wetumka
|Keota
|at
|Porum
|OU
|at
|Nebraska
|UA-Pine Bluff
|at
|OSU
|Jacksonville St.
|at
|Tulsa
|Missouri State
|at
|Arkansas
|Kansas
|at
|Houston
|Tiebreaker: How many points will OU score against Nebraska_________
|Please fill out the team you think will win and email the form to
|craig@heavenerledger.com or text it to (918) 649-4712. The forms
|have to be in by 5 p.m. Friday.