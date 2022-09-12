 Skip to content

Ledger Week Three pick-em is open

The Heavener Ledger Week Three pick-em contest is now open.

The contest is free for our readers and we will have weekly and overall winners.

It’s simple, all you have to do is pick out the winners of games involving LeFlore County teams, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.

Then email your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com or text them to (918) 649-4712.

Week 3 pick-em

Week 3 Ledger football pick-em
Poteau at Chandler
Panama at Wilburton
Muldrow at Spiro
Pocola at Mena
Arkoma at Wetumka
Keota at Porum
OU at Nebraska
UA-Pine Bluff at OSU
Jacksonville St. at Tulsa
Missouri State at Arkansas
Kansas at Houston
Tiebreaker: How many points will OU score against Nebraska_________
Please fill out the team you think will win and email the form to
craig@heavenerledger.com or text it to (918) 649-4712. The forms
have to be in by 5 p.m. Friday.
