Heavener School cafeteria menu 9-12-2022 By Craig Hall | September 12, 2022 | 0 The Heavener School menu for Monday: Breakfast Ceral, toast Lunch Cheeseburger helper Text us (844) 673-0508. Use the keyword of LEDGER to get our daily updates and breaking news alerts. Posted in Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse 9-12-2022 September 12, 2022 | No Comments » The calendar of events for this week September 11, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather 9-11-2022 September 11, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 9-11-2022 September 11, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County calendar 9-10-2022 September 10, 2022 | No Comments »