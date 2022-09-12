Fast pitch LCT starts Monday

POTEAU – The 2022 LeFlore County fast pitch softball tournament starts Monday with games scheduled to be played at the PARC in Poteau.

Wister is the host of this year’s tournament.

Defending champion Pocola is the top seed, Howe is seeded second, Poteau is third, Whitesboro fourth, Wister fifth, Spiro sixth, Heavener seventh, Panama eighth, Cameron ninth, LeFlore 10th, Talihina 11th and Arkoma 12. Bokoshe does not field a team this year.

First-round games starting at 4 p.m. are Panama vs. Cameron; Whitesboro vs. Arkoma; Spiro vs. Talihina and Heavener vs. LeFlore. Second-round games at 6 p.m. will feature Pocola vs. the Panama/Cameron winner; Wister vs. the Whitesboro/Arkoma winner; Poteau playing the Spiro/Talihina victor; and Howe playing the Heavener and LeFlore victor.

Games continue Tuesday with the winner scheduled to be determined Thursday.

lct bracket pdf