Commissioners discuss grant software

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County Commissioners discussed a grant management software program at their Monday meeting.

County Clerk Kelli Ford said she had been contacted by Amplifund about the software, which is intended to centralize all the county’s grant applications and track them, providing transparency for the process.

Several departments often rely on grants, such as the Detention Center, which is looking at a grant to pay for equipment for searching inmates similar to that used at airports.

Other departments, such as the Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management and 911 often seek grants to pay for equipment or programs that the county couldn’t afford otherwise.

Commissioners also approved a resolution for the Raymond Adams Road project and rejected a bid to purchase county-owned property in Spiro because the buyer had not paid the treasurer after making the bid.

County officers met as the Budget Board before the commissioners’ meeting and approved the monthly sales tax appropriations.

